Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Graveman is 0-5 with a 6.89 ERA in his last seven outings. The A’s have also lost all seven of those games. In an 18-2 loss to the Orioles on Sunday, Graveman (6-9) was charged with six runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts on 70 pitches. “It was tough putting my team in that position there,” Graveman said. “I take full responsibility for what happened today. I put some guys in bad positions.”

3B Danny Valencia was back in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles after being scratched from the previous game with soreness in his back and hamstring. “He’s better,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He needed the full day.” Valencia went 1-for-4.

LHP Drew Pomeranz left Friday’s game with tightness in his forearm. However, it does not appear that he will have to go on the DL. Still, the A’s want to give him some extra rest. “We will probably hold him out another day,” manager Bob Melvin said.

INF Brett Lawrie was supposed to have the day off Saturday, but was forced into the lineup when Danny Valencia was scratched because of soreness in his back and hamstring. Lawrie started at second base on Sunday with Valencia back in the lineup. He went 2-for-4 with a homer and is batting .263 on the season.