Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/LF Mark Canha stayed hot Tuesday, getting a career-high four hits in five at-bats in a 5-4, 10-inning victory against the Dodgers. Canha had two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times, including the game-winner on DH Billy Butler’s walk-off double. Canha led off the 10th with a double. Canha is 12-for-30 (.400) with six RBIs over his past seven games.

LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Tuesday when the A’s opened a two-game series against the Dodgers with a 5-4, 10-inning win. He was injured Sunday against Baltimore during a collision with A’s SS Marcus Semien. “He’s banged up,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning win.

DH/1B Billy Butler had his third career walk-off hit and first with the A’s on Tuesday, doubling home 1B/LF Mark Canha in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory against the Dodgers. It was Butler’s first walk-off hit since homering against Seattle on July 18, 2012, with the Royals.

LHP Felix Doubront allowed one unearned run and one hit over six innings and got a no-decision in a 5-4, 10-inning victory against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Doubront made his first start since being traded to the A’s for cash on July 31 by Toronto, which had designated him for assignment two days earlier. He struck out eight and walked six. He likely earned another start.

3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday against the Dodgers. “It gets out of alignment a little bit and has been some here recently,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Lawrie’s back.