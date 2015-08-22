Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. He appeared in four games for Oakland this year, going 2-for-10 with two RBIs.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Ladendorf made the A’s Opening Day roster and went 2-for-10 with RBIs in four games before being sent down to Nashville on April 12. He hit .364 in six games for Nashville before injuring his ankle. The A’s recalled Ladendorf on May 22 and placed him on the 60-day DL. He’ll likely be a candidate to be called up in September when roster expand.

RHP Chris Bassitt gave up one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay and lowered his ERA to 2.48, despite not being as sharp as he had been recently. Bassitt struck out three, walked two, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch. In his previous five starts, he went 1-2 with a 2.34 ERA, 35 strikeouts and six walks. “Tonight was aggravating in general because nothing I was throwing was going where I wanted it to go,” Bassitt said. “I don’t know if it was the off day or what. I was just extremely wild -- effectively at some points.”

LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) returned to the lineup Friday after missing three straight games. Crisp went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He’s batting .310 (13-for-42) in 12 games since being reinstated from the disable list.

1B Ike Davis will have season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Davis was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, one day after having an MRI. Davis hit .229 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 74 games in his first season with the A‘s, who acquired him from Pittsburgh on Nov. 23 in a trade.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) pitched a perfect inning of relief, striking out the side, Thursday night in a rehab appearance for Nashville, and manager Bob Melvin said he’ll probably be activated soon. “Real good reports,” Melvin said. Doolittle’s fastball was clocked between 90-93 mph. “I know he feels great and he’s been able to do that multiple times now.” Doolittle, who was expected to be Oakland’s closer again this year, has appeared in only one game.

3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) returned to the lineup Friday after missing three straight games. Lawrie went 2-for-4 and had his 13th multi-hit game of the season. He’s batting .306 against left-handed pitchers compared to .227 against righties.