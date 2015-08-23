Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha hit his 10th home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot over the 400-foot sign in straight-away center field off Rays RHP Erasmo Ramirez leading off the sixth inning. Canha went 2-for-4 with a double to go with his homer. He is batting .429 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBIs over his past 11 games.

C Josh Phegley went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a two-run homer Saturday against Tampa Bay. The home run was his seventh of the season.

3B Danny Valencia (sore lower right hamstring) was scratched from the lineup Saturday and had an MRI.

RHP Sonny Gray allowed a career-high three home runs Saturday and got a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Gray gave up three runs on five hits over eight innings. He struck out four, walked two and threw 108 pitches. “There were a few mistake pitches, they put good swings on them,” Gray said. “I think we were able to battle through and give up eight pretty good innings, have a chance there at the end. They hit some not-great pitches, but they swung the bat pretty well. I thought my stuff was pretty good. Just the hits they did get were just homers.” Rays designated hitter John Jaso, a former Athletic, second baseman Logan Forsythe and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit solo homers off Gray.

1B Ike Davis (left hip torn labrum) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) on the 40-man roster. Davis, who was placed on the 15-day DL on Wednesday, will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday.

RHP Dan Otero was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, opening a spot for LHP Sean Doolittle, who was reinstated from the DL.

3B Brett Lawrie went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice Saturday against the Rays. It was his seventh three-hit game of the season.