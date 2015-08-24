Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) left the Aug. 23 game against Tampa Bay. He’ll be examined by doctors on Aug. 24.

3B Danny Valencia, who missed Saturday’s game with a sore lower right hamstring, returned to the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay and went 1-for-3 with a run. An MRI revealed that Valencia has tendinitis, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game.

LHP Sean Doolittle made his first relief appearance since being activated from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday and his second appearance of the season. Doolittle, who has missed most of the season with a strained left shoulder, gave up two runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning against Tampa Bay. He walked two and threw 23 pitches, topping out at 93 mph.