FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) left the Aug. 23 game against Tampa Bay. He’ll be examined by doctors on Aug. 24.

3B Danny Valencia, who missed Saturday’s game with a sore lower right hamstring, returned to the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay and went 1-for-3 with a run. An MRI revealed that Valencia has tendinitis, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game.

LHP Sean Doolittle made his first relief appearance since being activated from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday and his second appearance of the season. Doolittle, who has missed most of the season with a strained left shoulder, gave up two runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning against Tampa Bay. He walked two and threw 23 pitches, topping out at 93 mph.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.