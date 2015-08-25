Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He came out of his Sunday start with a strained oblique muscle. Graveman is 6-9 with a 4.05 ERA this season.

1B/3B Max Muncy was recalled Monday to make his third tour of duty with the A‘s. Muncy, who is hitting .207 in 35 games with Oakland this season, was called up after RHP Kendall Graveman went on the disabled list with a strained oblique muscle.

C Stephen Vogt had two doubles in Monday’s win over Seattle, both of them coming in the seven-run fifth inning. Vogt went 3-for-5 and scored twice in the win.

RHP Jesse Chavez is scheduled to make his third start, and fourth appearance, against Seattle on Tuesday night. Chavez’s previous two starts have resulted in an 0-2 record and a 5.54 ERA. His statistics were remarkably similar in both games, with Chavez allowed four runs and getting pulled in the sixth inning.

LHP Felix Doubront became the second consecutive A’s starter to leave a game due to injury. Doubront survived a comebacker to his foot in the first to pitch through that inning and the second before having to come out of Monday’s game. Doubront allowed four hits, all singles, and no runs in the abbreviated start. RHP Kendall Graveman came out of Sunday’s game with a strained oblique muscle.

RF Josh Reddick went 3-for-5 with a home run in the win over Seattle, but his biggest play came when he beat 1B Jesus Montero to the bag on a grounder for a run-scoring infield hit to keep the fifth inning alive. One batter later, Danny Valencia homered to give Oakland its first lead.