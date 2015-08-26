Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha saw his seven-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 performance at Seattle on Tuesday. He went 15-for-29 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs during the streak.

SS Marcus Semien homered in his first at-bat Tuesday, marking the third time in his past four at-bats at Safeco Field that he hit a home run. In four games in Seattle this season, Semien is 8-for-16 with three home runs, five RBIs and six runs.

CF Billy Burns had three hits, a stolen base and two runs in Oakland’s 6-5 loss to Seattle. He singled and scored on each of his first two at-bats but got stranded at third base after an eighth-inning single.

RHP Chris Bassitt has come into his own as a starter recently, as evidenced by his 1.59 ERA in four August starts heading into Wednesday’s scheduled appearance at Seattle. Bassitt spent most of the first half of the season in Oakland’s bullpen but became a part of the rotation after being recalled from Triple-A on June 30. Since then, Bassitt has a 2.25 ERA over eight starts -- but just a 1-5 record to show for it, thanks to Oakland averaging just 1.8 runs per game in those eight games.

RHP Jesse Chavez allowed six runs for the second time in five starts Tuesday, when he got tagged for three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to see a 5-0 lead turn into a 6-5 deficit. Chavez allowed eight hits while walking two in 4 2/3 innings of the 6-5 loss at Seattle.

LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) will wait another day before learning whether he will be available to make his scheduled Saturday start at Arizona. Doubront got hit in the foot by a line drive Monday at Seattle, but the A’s didn’t have any update on his condition Tuesday.

2B Brett Lawrie overcame a scary pregame incident Tuesday to go 1-for-3 in Oakland’s 6-5 loss at Seattle. Lawrie was visiting with family from nearby British Columbia near the visiting dugout at Safeco Field when his grandmother passed out and had to be taken to a local hospital on a stretcher. Lawrie burst into tears and was consoled by his sister and fiancee before returning to the visiting clubhouse to get ready for the game.