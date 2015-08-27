Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte threw right-handed to Seattle switch-hitter Ketel Marte on Monday night and got the rookie shortstop to ground out. Two days later, in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss at Seattle, Venditte got a chance to face Marte again and decided to throw from the left side. Marte doubled into the gap and came around to score on an RBI single from RF Nelson Cruz.

LHP Fernando Abad pitched in back-to-back games for the first time this month, and the result from Wednesday’s outing wasn’t pretty. After throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Tuesday night, he allowed back-to-back homers in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss at Seattle.

RHP Sonny Gray is scheduled to make his second start against a National League team this season when the A’s visit Arizona on Friday night. If things go like they did the last time out, Oakland will be in good shape. Gray’s only other start against an NL team resulted in a complete-game shutout over the Dodgers on July 28. Gray allowed just three hits in that 2-0 win, striking out nine.

C Stephen Vogt became the first player since 2006, and the first in A’s history, to record multiple hits in the same inning in consecutive games when he did it against Tampa Bay in in Sunday’s seventh inning and again Monday in the fourth inning of a win at Seattle.

SS Marcus Semien had his 32nd error of the season in Wednesday’s fifth inning. That marks the highest total in the American League and leaves Semien just two errors from tying Bert Campaneris’ 1968 total of 34 errors -- a franchise record. Semien mishandled a ground ball that Seattle 2B Robinson Cano hit right at him in Wednesday’s game.

CF Billy Burns led off Wednesday’s game with a home run on the first pitch. It marked the third time in his career, and the first since May 24, that Burns homered to lead a game off.

LHP Felix Doubront is scheduled to make the start Saturday at Arizona, despite a bruised foot that he suffered during the first inning of his two-inning stint at Seattle on Monday night. Doubront’s status was initially in doubt, but manager Bob Melvin said before Wednesday’s game that he’s feeling well enough to make his next start.

3B Brett Lawrie homered for the second time in a week with a solo shot in Wednesday’s seventh inning. Lawrie went 2-for-4 in the loss to Seattle and was 5-for-11 during the three-game series.