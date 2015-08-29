Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray was victimized by two passed balls in the sixth inning that led to two unearned runs in a 6-4 loss to Arizona. He lost his second straight decision for only the second time this season despite a 20th start in which he gave up two earned runs or less. He gave up four runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking two. He gave up two doubles to open the seventh when Arizona took the lead for good. “I thought it was OK -- not great but just OK,” Gray (12-6) said. “I hung a couple oh-two pitches tin the seventh and they put some good swings on it. I have to go back out there and be a little bit better there.”

C Stephen Vogt committed two passed balls in a two-run Arizona sixth inning that got the Diamondbacks back in the game. Both times, he simply failed to catch two Gray cutters that were called strikes. “For me, that was unacceptable for two of those balls to get by me,” Vogt said. “I am used to his movement. There is no excuse for missing two of his pitches especially when he makes good pitches to get some of the best hitters in the league out. Obviously I am very frustrated with myself.”

RHP Aaron Brooks is to be recalled Saturday to start against Arizona. Brooks is 1-1 with a 6.19 in four appearances, three starts, since being acquired from Kansas City in the trade for INF/OF Ben Zobrist. LHP Felix Doubrant, originally scheduled to start Saturday, will be pushed back until Monday, manager Bob Melvin said. Doubrant was knocked out of a Monday start after two innings with a foot contusion. He was struck by a line drive in the first inning.

DH Billy Butler is likely to be used only as a pinch-hitter this weekend as the A’s will be without a DH in their final interleague road series of the season. The A’s play host to San Francisco in their final interleague series Sept. 25-27.

2B Brett Lawrie’s two-run homer in the ninth inning Friday was estimated at 470 feet. It was his 13th homer of the season. Lawrie committed a throwing error on a potential double play ball that extended the fifth inning but RHP Sonny Gray got the final two outs of the inning with a runner in scoring position. The A’s have committed 103 errors the most in the major leagues. No other team has more than 93.