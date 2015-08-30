Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday to make room on the roster for RHP Aaron Brooks, who was recalled to start when LHP Felix Doubrant was pushed back to Monday because of a tender ankle. Muncy had been recalled Monday. “That was probably a little bit frustrating for him, and I can understand that,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “We felt like we had the potential to put Felix in a bad spot.” Muncy, 25, who had a pinch-single Friday and is hitting .217 with two homers and six RBIs in 83 at-bats, is eligible to return Sept. 8.

3B Danny Valencia is 3-for-7 with two singles and double while hitting cleanup in the first two games of the series against the Diamondbacks.

LHP Drew Pomeranz struck out the side in the ninth inning with a fastball that touched 95 mph for his third save of the season Saturday. “His velocity came back tonight,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It seems like in the bullpen he is getting a little more acclimated to it and his velocity is there. That’s is as hard as we have seen him throw all year.”

C Stephen Vogt did not wait long to make up for two passed balls that frustrated him Friday. Vogt had three hits, including a homer, and drove in all three runs in a 3-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Vogt drove in the tiebreaking run with a two-out single in the eighth inning. “He came in here with a mission today,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. Vogt singled in the winner after 3B Danny Valencai was intentionally walked in front of him. “For me last night was one of my worst games on both sides of the ball in a really long time,” Vogt said. “Yeah, you want to go out there and prove yourself, but for me I had to remember how good I was. You always have to remember how you got here. I was excited to see that I was back in the lineup and ready to go tonight. I had a lot of steam to get off and it felt pretty good to get off a good start. Any time you are the guy they walk somebody in front of you, you want to come through even more so.”

RHP Aaron Brooks gave up two runs and eight hits while using an economical 75 pitches in six innings Saturday, although he did not get a decision. He started after being recall from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. “I could have finished off a couple of hitters better than I did, but stuff was good and trying to keep it competitive and get them to swing the bat,” Brooks said. Brooks, acquired from Kansas City in the Ben Zobrist trade, gave up one run in seven innings in his last minor league start at Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, striking out eight and walking one. “Traded for him for a reason,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.