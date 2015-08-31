Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte won his first game in his 13th major league appearance when he pitched two scoreless innings in a 7-4, 11-inning victory Sunday over Arizona. He became the first true switch-pitcher in the modern era when he joined the A’s in June. Montreal’s Greg Harris threw with both hands in one game for Montreal in 1995. “To get this first one was very special,” Venditte said. “I‘m sure it will sink in somewhere on that flight now, but right now we are just happy to get that win today.” Venditte gave up one single in two innings, and he got both lefties he faced out. Lefties are 1-for-20 against him this season. “It’s incredible what he does,” catcher Stephen Vogt said. “Sure, there are other people out there who can throw with both hands, but how many people can pitch at the major league level successfully with both arms?”

LF Coco Crisp had a pinch-hit single Sunday after being held out of the lineup Sunday because of an assortment of small aches. “It really is a day-to-day thing with him,” Melvin said. “He still has some ankle and hip things he is dealing with, but it’s the neck that from day to day, you are really not sure where it is going to be. There are days when he wakes up and it bothers him more than others.”

LHP Sean Doolittle struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning while holding a 4-3 lead. “The best we’ve seen him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He needed to be perfect, and he was. It’s a big step forward for him.” Doolittle made his third appearance since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 22. He missed most of the season with a shoulder injury.

LHP Felix Doubront is scheduled to make his third start for the A’s on Monday after being pushed back to days to permit a right foot contusion to heal. Doubront was struck by a line drive in the first inning of a Monday in Seattle and left after two innings. He is 1-1 with a 3.49 ERA in six starts this season, the first four with Toronto. ”Been a pleasant surprise for us,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ”With the injuries and the trades, to be able to put him in the rotation, he’s done a nice job.

2B Brett Lawrie was a late scratch from the lineup with back tightness, an issue that crops up occasionally. Eric Sogard started at second base and was 2-for-6 with an RBI single in a three-run 11th inning. A native of Phoenix, Sogard played at Thunderbird High and Arizona State.