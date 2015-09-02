Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. This marks the hard-throwing reliever’s fourth stint with the A‘s. In his first three stints he went 0-0 with a 12.54 ERA in 11 relief appearances, not what the A’s expected when they acquired him from San Diego in an offseason trade. In 10 appearances for the Padres last year he had a 1.13 ERA and nine strikeouts in eight innings.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf, who was on the A’s Opening Day roster, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Ladendorf played four games for the A’s before being optioned to Nashville on April 12. He landed on the disabled list April 21 after severely spraining his left ankle and suffering a stress fracture that required surgery. He returned to the Sounds on Aug. 20. “It feels good,” Ladendorf said of being recalled. “More than anything just happy to be around the guys. It was deflating, obviously, getting (sent) down and a couple days later getting hurt.” If not for the injury, Ladendorf would almost certainly have been quickly recalled to the A‘s, in large part because of his versatility. He can play third base, second and shortstop as well as all three outfield spots.

RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and made his first career major-league start and his A’s debut Tuesday night against the Angels. Martin (0-1) lasted only three innings. He gave up five runs and six hits with one walk and no strikeouts. He went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Braves before being traded to Oakland on Aug. 2.

RHP Ryan Dull was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and made his major-league debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. Dull, a 32nd-round draft pick in 2012, went 3-2 with 12 saves and a 0.74 ERA in 47 relief appearances between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville.

C Carson Blair was selected from Triple-A Nashville. Blair, 25, hit .272 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 55 games at Double-A Midland before being promoted to Nashville on July 1. He hit .221 in 33 games for the Sounds. Blair was drafted in the 35th round by Boston in 2008. He signed a minor-league deal with the A’s as a free agent after the 2014 season.

CF Billy Burns (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night and might not play again until Friday against Seattle, after an off day Thursday, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Burns was hurt Saturday at Arizona while diving for a ball. “He’s feeling it a little bit,” Melvin said. “Giving him tonight off, day game tomorrow and an off day after that. Hopefully he’ll be back to close to 100 percent.”

RHP Angel Castro was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Castro went 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five relief appearances with the A‘s, but has spent most of the season with Nashville. In 35 games with the Sounds, he went 2-1 with six saves and a 3.32 ERA.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right forearm) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, opening a spot on the 40-man roster Tuesday. Hahn, who won’t pitch again this season, was 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts for the A’s before being placed on the disabled list July 11, retroactive to July 6. Hahn, who was acquired during the offseason from San Diego, had an impressive first season in Oakland before being injured and figures to be in the rotation next year, assuming he’s healthy.

RHP Chris Bassitt, who was scratched from scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels because of right shoulder soreness, said he fully expects to pitch again this season. Bassitt’s injury is considered minor, and he did not undergo an MRI. “Nothing structurally wrong, nothing wrong with the rotator,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s more of a scapula type thing. He’s just going to let it calm down and continue to strengthen and we’ll see when he can throw a baseball again.”

RHP A.J. Griffin (strained right shoulder) was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and placed on the 60-day disabled list, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Griffin was on the DL when the season began, recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was reinstated and optioned to Nashville on June 13 but was placed on the Sounds’ DL on June 20 with a strained right shoulder.

OF Jason Pridie, called up from Triple-A Nashville before the game Tuesday, started in center field. He hit .310 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs for Nashville.

OF Jason Pridie was selected from Triple-A Nashville and started in center field Tuesday night against the Angels, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Pridie, 31, hit .310 with 20 home runs, 89 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 127 games for the Sounds. The left-handed hitter ranked second in the Pacific Coast League in runs (84) and third in hits (148) and total bases (246). Pridie, who signed a minor-league deal as a free agent in December with the A‘s, is a .225 career hitter in 127 major-league games. He has played for the Twins, Mets, Phillies, Orioles and Rockies.

CF Sam Fuld (back spasms) did not play for the second straight game Tuesday night and remained day-to-day. In the A’s past six games, he has made just one appearance, as a pinch runner Sunday at Arizona.

RHP Arnold Leon was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. Leon gave up two hits and walked one. In his first five stints with the A’s this season, Leon went 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA over nine relief appearances. He went 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 20 games, including six starts, for Nashville this season.

3B Brett Lawrie hit his career-high 14th home run of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot in the first inning of Oakland’s 6-2 loss to the Angels. The home run snapped an 0-for-8 streak.