Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Danny Valencia hit his third career grand slam Friday in the first inning of an 11-8 loss against Seattle. Valencia sent LHP Edgar Olmos’ 1-1 pitch over the right-center field wall, giving the A’s a 4-0 lead. He became the fifth cleanup hitter in Oakland history to hit a first-inning grand slam, joining Dave Kingman, Mark McGwire, Matt Stairs and Brandon Moss. Valencia went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to nine games. He has hit safely in 19 of 22 games since being claimed by the A’s off waivers from Toronto. Valencia has six doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Oakland.

LHP Sean Nolin was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and will start Sunday against Seattle in place of injured RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder). Nolin went 2-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts, for the Sounds.

C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore right elbow) was a late scratch from the lineup Friday night against Seattle. He was slated to start at first base and hit eighth. LF/1B Mark Canha moved from left field to first base, and INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf started in left field and batted eighth. Vogt pinch hit in the seventh inning and remained in the game at catcher.

RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder) will miss his second straight start Sunday against Seattle. As of Friday, Bassitt had yet to resume throwing since being shut down Tuesday.

OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed his fourth straight game Friday against Seattle. He has made just one appearance since Aug. 26, pinch hitting Sunday at Arizona.

2B/3B Brett Lawrie went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored once Friday night in an 11-8 loss to Seattle. In his past 13 games, Lawrie is batting .385 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 13 runs.