Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/LF Mark Canha hit his 12th home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot off Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez leading off the fourth inning. The rookie is batting .312 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 20 RBIs in his past 23 games.

A’s LHP Sean Nolin, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Nashville, will make his Oakland debut and his second major league start on Sunday against Seattle. “I’ve been waiting for it all year,” said Nolin, who came to Oakland from Toronto in an offseason trade. “Definitely excited to just get out there on the mound.” Nolin made his first major league start in 2013 with Toronto, allowing six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in a loss to Baltimore.

C Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 and scored a run Saturday in an 8-3 loss to Seattle. In his past 11 games, Vogt is batting .432 with three doubles, one triple and two home runs.

RHP Jesse Chavez (7-14) had his shortest start of the season, giving up five runs and six hits in two innings in an 8-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday. He struck out two, walked a season-high five and fell to 0-6 in his career against Seattle. With 14 losses, Chavez leads the American League and is tied for the major league lead. He’s 1-3 with a 6.31 ERA in his past five starts.

RF Josh Reddick left Saturday’s game against Seattle after the second inning because of an illness. “He’s OK,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It was enough to get him out of the game and it’s hard to get him out of a game.”