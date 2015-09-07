Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Carson Blair made his major league debut Sunday against Seattle, entering the game in the top of the eighth inning for injured C Stephen Vogt. Blair walked in the bottom of the eighth in his first major league plate appearance. “It was kind of cool to hear all the congrats form the other team as they came to bat,” Blair said. “They know how important it is. It’s an awesome opportunity. Been a pretty good year.” Blair was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Sean Nolin (0-1) made his A’s debut and second major league start Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings in a 3-2 loss to Seattle. He walked three, struck out one and threw 85 pitches, 50 for strikes. “It was a pretty good day overall,” said Nolin, who came to the A’s from Toronto during the offseason as part of a package for 3B Josh Donaldson. “The fifth (inning) was not the best. Had a few walks. I was nitpicking a little bit, not wanting to give up the big hit.” Nolin gave up all three runs in the fifth.

C Stephen Vogt left the game against Seattle on Sunday in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. He walked off the field in pain with the help of two trainers and later was taken to a hospital. “He’s going to have some tests done,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It will be at least a few days. He was in a lot of pain.”

DH Billy Butler hit his 10th home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot in the seventh inning off RHP Hisashi Iwakuma in a 3-2 loss to Seattle. Butler went 2-for-4 and is batting .538 (14-for-26) over his past 10 games.

RF Josh Reddick (illness) was out of the starting lineup Sunday in the series finale against Seattle but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and stayed in the game in right field. Reddick started Saturday’s game but left after two innings. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Reddick felt dizziness Saturday, which forced him out of the game.