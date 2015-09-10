Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha hit his 14th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fourth inning off LHP Scott Kazmir in a 4-0 victory against Houston. The home run was Canha’s sixth in his past 20 games. He’s batting . 337 with six doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs over that span. Canha crushed Kazmir’s 1-0 cutter high and deep down the left field line, nearly reaching the seats in the second deck.

INF Max Muncy was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville. Muncy hit .217 with two home runs and six RBIs in 36 games during three earlier stints with the A‘s. The rookie hit .274 in 60 games for Nashville. Muncy finished the Triple-A season with an 11-game hitting streak, batting .325 over that stretch.

RHP Ryan Dull pitched two perfect innings to close out Oakland’s 4-0 win Tuesday against Houston. The rookie kept his ERA at 0.00 over six innings since he was called up from Triple-A Nashville for his first stint in the major leagues. “I don’t know how you could expect him to do much better,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He looks like a teen-ager out there and all he does is locate. He has a mound presence.”

OF Craig Gentry was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville. Gentry hit .079 in 17 games for the A’s this year and has spent most of the season at Nashville. He hit .256 with five home runs, 25 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 101 games for the Sounds. Gentry hit safely in 16 of his final 17 Triple-A games, batting .371 over that stretch. He entered Tuesday’s game against Houston in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in left field.

RHP Sonny Gray (13-7) pitched seven shutout innings and snapped his season-high three-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory against Houston on Tuesday night. He struck out four, walked two and outdueled former A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir, his close friend and a mentor in 2014 and much of this season. “I had a rough outing my last time so it was important to get back on the mound and put zeroes up, give us a chance to win,” Gray said. “I used my curveball a lot more to keep them off-balance.”

C Stephen Vogt (sore groin), who missed his second straight game Tuesday since being hit by a foul ball Sunday against Seattle, will not have to undergo surgery, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “So now it’s going to be all about when he’s able to move around and play. So it could be a while.” Vogt underwent an ultrasound Sunday night and again on Tuesday. “He’s better,” Melvin said.

CF Billy Burns hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the third inning off Astros LHP Scott Kazmir in a 4-0 victory. All four of Burns’ home runs have been solo blasts. He fouled off Kazmir’s first four pitches -- a curve then three fastballs -- falling behind 0-2. Kazmir threw him a fourth straight fastball, and Burns lined it over the left-center field fence. Burns sprinted out of the box and to first, but the ball easily cleared the fence. “I just was hoping it would get over the center fielder’s head, but I was pretty happy when I saw where it went,” Burns said. Burns went 2-for-4 and scored twice.