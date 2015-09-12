Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, will be the 29th pitcher used by the Athletics this season. That’s the most in club history.

Stephen Vogt, who hasn’t played since Sept. 6 after he was hit by a foul ball in the groin, is still having some pain and there’s no timetable for his return. The A’s are hopeful that he can play again this season and Vogt still wants to catch this year.

CF Billy Burns was scratched from Friday’s lineup because of right hamstring tightness.Burns leads all American League rookies in steals with 26 and multi-hit games with 43.

RHP Chris Bassitt, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26 because of a sore right shoulder, is playing catch from 105 feet and could throw a bullpen soon. Manager Bob Melvin said there’s still a chance Bassitt makes another start for Oakland this year if they can simulate two or three innings of a game.