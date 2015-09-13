Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Mark Canha continues to make his push for rookie of the year with big showings against Texas. His three-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday gave him three home runs and 11 RBIs in 10 games against the Rangers this year. Canha leads all American League rookies with 63 RBIs.

3B Danny Valencia extended his road hitting streak to 10 games with his two-run homer off Yovani Gallardo. It also marked the second homer he has hit against the Rangers this season but the first off an actual pitcher. His other homer against the Rangers came against utility infielder Adam Rosales.

OF Billy Burns was out of the lineup for a second straight day because of right hamstring tightness. Burns has a chance to play Sunday, but manager Bob Melvin will likely sit him again because of the importance of speed to Burns’ game. “Whenever you’re dealing with a player that legs are a big part of his game and you’re talking about a hamstring, you want to make sure that he’s comfortable and able to run the bases, which he does very well,” Melvin said.

OF Sam Fuld showed signs of breaking out of a terrible slump Saturday. Fuld doubled off Texas starter Yovani Gallardo in the third inning and then singled in the fifth. The double was just the fourth hit in the last 41 at-bats for Fuld, with all four of those hits going for extra bases. “Sam’s a good player,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s a role player that knows his role and when he’s called on, he’s always there for us.”

LHP Felix Doubront will continue to build on his solid start with Oakland on Sunday. He’s 2-0 with a 3.82 ERA in four appearances for Oakland since being acquired from Toronto on July 31. “He’s been pretty good for us since he’s been here,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s had a couple of slow starts but was able to recover and he’s been deep in games for us every time. Really, the first couple of times we saw him out of the bullpen, he gave us the kind of length that we needed for when he came in the game. So he’s done a great job for us.”