Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Cody Martin will by recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday in place of RHP Jesse Chavez (rib fracture). He made his A’s debut and first major league start earlier this month, when he gave up five runs on six hits in three innings in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. He was 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Braves earlier this season.

C Carson Blair made sure his first major league hit was a special one. Blair hit a solo homer to left off Texas rookie LHP Andrew Faulkner in the seventh inning. Blair started his career hitless in five at-bats.RHP Aaron Brooks (1-3, 7.44 ERA) is looking to turn things around when he takes the ball to start for the A’s on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Brooks is 0-3 with a 14.14 ERA and .439 opponents’ batting average in his past five appearances, which includes four starts. Brooks, who’s never faced the White Sox, went 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA and .217 opponents’ batting average in his first four outings for Oakland (two starts).

RHP Sonny Gray allowed seven runs in three-plus innings and took the loss in the A’s 8-7 loss in 14 innings to start a four-game series Monday at the Chicago White Sox. The A’s ace has allowed 13 earned runs in his past three starts, after allowing six runs in five innings to take a loss Sept. 2 against the Los Angeles Angels. This time, he walked four while giving up eight hits, including a pair of two-run homers in the White Sox’s four-run third inning.

C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He is day-to-day. Vogt did some cardio work on an elliptical machine Sept. 14, but was not able to take batting practice.

CF Billy Burns tested out his right hamstring, which kept him out of the A’s starting lineup for a fourth straight game Monday in a series opener at the Chicago White Sox. Burns was scheduled to be re-evaluated afterward, but manager Bob Melvin said Oakland will likely take a conservative approach to his eventual return. “When you’re dealing with a hamstring for a guy (who) uses his legs, you want to make sure,” Melvin said. “We don’t want to have this happen again, because if it were to happen again, it would probably cost him the rest of the season. So, we will be careful with him.” --OF Jake Smolinski started in LF for the A’s in an 8-7 loss in 14 innings Monday at the Chicago White Sox and went 1-for-6 with a home run. Smolinski, who’s from nearby Rockford, Ill., broke an 0-for-16 skid with his solo home run in his first at bat against LHP John Danks. Despite his recent struggles at the plate, Smolinski had caught the eye of A’s manager Bob Melvin. “We really like him,” Melvin said. “We’re targeting him a little bit more against left-handed pitching, but we’ve had some injuries to where he’s played against some righties too. But we like him. We think he’s got a chance to be a good player and potentially an everyday player.”

RHP Chris Bassitt was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday prior to the A’s 8-7 loss in 14 innings at the Chicago White Sox. Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) was slated to throw 20 pitches in flat ground and 20 off the mound in the bullpen. He’s likely to need a few bullpen session and a simulated game before returning to the A’s starting rotation.

RHP Edward Mujica is still with the A’s for their four-game series at the Chicago White Sox, but is being shut down from all baseball-related activities for a short term to see if the rest will help his strained right hamstring. ”He’s going to be (out) a little while,“ Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. ”When you’re dealing with a hamstring, those things typically aren’t just a couple of days, but we’ll let him do nothing for at least a couple days here and then take it from there.

RHP Jesse Chavez was expected to start Wednesday, but he has a non-displaced fracture in his right ribcage and is out for the season.