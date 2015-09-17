Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Cody Martin got roughed up Wednesday in the Athletics’ 9-4 loss to the White Sox. Martin, who was recalled Tuesday to replace injured RHP Jesse Chavez, lasted just three-plus innings and took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks. Three of the hits were home runs. He also lasted only three-plus innings in his only other major league start Sept. 1 against the Angels, also taking the loss in that game after allowing five runs on six hits.

3B Danny Valencia sat out a second consecutive game Wednesday with a sore left trapezius muscle. Manager Bob Melvin said he is taking a cautious approach. “(Valencia feels) a lot better today,” Melvin said “I just don’t want to put him in a position where if he plays a day, then we get a setback, and he has to come out again.”

LHP Sean Nolin will start for the A’s on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series at Chicago against the White Sox. Nolin, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 4, is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in two starts for Oakland.

C Stephen Vogt took batting practice prior to the Athletics’ game Wednesday, the first time he was able to swing at live pitches since leaving a game Sept. 6 with a sore groin. “That will be a significant step for him,” manager Bob Melvin said.

CF Billy Burns is showing slight improvement in the tightness of his right hamstring, but he still isn’t able to play for the A‘s. Burns, out since Sept. 11, won’t play in the series finale against the White Sox on Thursday afternoon, manager Bob Melvin said. Melvin added that Burns could return in Oakland’s next series at Houston.

LHP Barry Zito had his contract selected by the A’s on Wednesday from the Triple-A Nashville, and he is back in the big leagues.

RHP Jesse Chavez, who was declared out for the season Tuesday due to a non-displaced rib fracture, was placed on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday. The move cleared a spot on Oakland’s 40-man roster for LHP Barry Zito.