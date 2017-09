RHP/LHP Pat Venditte faced four batters Wednesday. He walked the first two and then gave up back-to-back hits during the White Sox’s six-run fourth inning. “He just didn’t throw strikes,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He came in and just didn’t throw strikes.”

OF Billy Burns missed his eighth consecutive start with right hamstring soreness, but Oakland manager Bob Melvin anticipates Burns returning to the starting lineup on Saturday.