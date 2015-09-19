Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

HP Ryan Dull earned his first career save with two hitless innings of relief. He has been scoreless over his first eight games (11 total innings) to start his career, becoming the first Oakland pitcher to start his career with as many scoreless outings since RHP Evan Scribner in 2012 (10 games).

3B Danny Valencia recorded his second career multi-homer game, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs. He has 21 RBIs over his last 20 games and 31 in 33 games with the Athletics. His 16 home runs represent a career high. Valencia is 14-for-31 (.452) with four homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games against the Astros this season.

OF Billy Burns missed his eighth consecutive start with right hamstring soreness, but Oakland manager Bob Melvin anticipates Burns returning to the starting lineup on Saturday.

PH/CF Billy Burns pinch-hit in the seventh inning and logged three defensive innings after missing the previous seven games with right hamstring soreness. Burns finished 1-for-2, and is slated to return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

RF Josh Reddick hit his 19th home run of the season off Astros RHP Mike Fiers to lead off the fourth inning, preceding the first of two home runs from 3B Danny Valencia. The Athletics have hit back-to-back home runs four times this season. Reddick has four homers over his last nine games and is batting .286 (10-for-35) with eight RBIs in that span.