Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Josh Phegley will not play again this season, manager Bob Melvin said. He hasn’t played since Thursday due to a concussion.

RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder) will return to the rotation Thursday against Texas, making his first start since Aug. 26. RHP Sonny Gray’s scheduled start was moved back one day to Friday.

LHP Barry Zito will start Saturday against San Francisco and face RHP Tim Hudson, his former A’s teammate. Zito pitched for the Giants from 2007 to 2013. He will face San Francisco for the fifth time in his career and first time since his seven-season stint with the team.