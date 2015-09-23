Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored once Tuesday night against Texas. Over his past 30 games, Canha is batting .303 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

C Josh Phegley (concussion) will not play again this season, manager Bob Melvin said. Phegley was injured Friday at Houston during batting practice when DH Billy Butler accidentally hit him in the back of the head with a bat while taking practice swings before his turn to hit. “He was just around the batting cage and got hit by a bat,” Melvin said. “ Billy Butler was just warming up, nothing intentional obviously. Every now and then things like that are going to happen. We were hoping for a short period kind of thing but it’s not.”

LHP Sean Nolin gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings Tuesday night and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-6 loss to Texas. Nolin, making his fourth start of the season for the A‘s, struck out two and walked two. He gave up a two-run homer to Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland in the sixth inning.

RHP Sonny Gray’s scheduled start Thursday against Texas was moved back one day to Friday against San Francisco. Gray made his previous start against Houston, which is battling Texas for the American League West championship. The Rangers will miss Oakland’s ace. Melvin said “fairness” in the race is always a consideration when he makes lineup and rotation decisions. “But first and foremost you have to take care of your guys,” Melvin added. “Our work load for Sonny has been pretty extensive this year, especially after the other day. We just felt like the best thing to do was get him an extra day. Certainly we thought long and hard about it, but in Sonny’s case we need to give him an extra day. It’s been a long season.” Gray got a no-decision Saturday in a 10-6 loss at Houston, giving up five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder) will return to the rotation Thursday against Texas and make his first start since Aug. 26. “It is important for him, not only physically but psychologically, too, going into next year to get a couple starts under his belt,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Good to have him back in the rotation. We’ve been awfully banged up there.”

LHP Barry Zito will start Saturday against San Francisco and face RHP Tim Hudson, his former A’s teammate. Zito pitched for the Giants from 2007 to 2013. He will face San Francisco for the fifth time in his career and first time since his seven-season stint with the team.