Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard hit a solo shot in the seventh Wednesday night off Rangers LHP Sam Freeman, snapping his career-high homerless streaks of 457 at-bats and 141 games. The home run was Sogard’s first since Aug. 6, 2014.

C/1B Stephen Vogt started at first base Wednesday night against Texas and went 0-for-4 in a 10-3 loss. It marked his first appearance in the field since Sept. 6, when he took a hard foul tip off his protective cup and sustained an injury that required a trip to the hospital for tests. Vogt started at designated hitter Sunday at Houston and pinch-hit Tuesday against the Rangers. He is expected to resume catching during Oakland’s three-game series against San Francisco, which begins Friday.

LHP Felix Doubront (3-3) gave up a career-high-tying seven runs on eight hits, including three-run homers to 3B Adrian Beltre and SS Elvis Andrus, over 4 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 10-3 loss to Texas. He fell to 0-6 with a 12.83 ERA in nine career appearances against Texas. Doubront also allowed seven runs and a career-high three home runs in a 12-4 loss to Texas on Sept. 13. Beltre hit a three-run homer and a two-run shot off Doubront in that game at Globe Life Park.

RF Josh Reddick hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot off RHP Colby Lewis in the sixth inning of a 10-3 loss to Texas, but he also made two errors. It was his first career multi-error game. “There are times in your career that’s going to happen, but he went up his next at-bat and tried to get a good solid at-bat and hit the ball out of the ballpark,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Twenty’s a nice round number.”