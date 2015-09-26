Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C/1B Stephen Vogt was out of the lineup Thursday, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said he expects Vogt to start at catcher Friday night against the Giants. “I think all things point to him being ready for tomorrow’s game,” Melvin said.

SS Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning single Thursday. He is one game shy of his career high, set Aug. 4-14 this season.

RHP Chris Bassitt (1-7) made his first start Thursday since Aug. 26 after recovering from a sore pitching shoulder. He gave up three runs on six hits over three innings and left after throwing 73 pitches in an 8-1 loss to Texas. After missing so much time, Bassitt was on a pitch limit. He struck out three and walked one. “I felt good,” Bassitt said. “Maybe a little rusty, and I got the ball up a little bit. I got a lot of weak fly balls that turned into hits. That happens.”

DH Billy Butler collected his 1,400th career hit Thursday, a leadoff double in the seventh inning of an 8-1 loss to Texas. Butler has 27 doubles this season, one behind the team leader, 3B Brett Lawrie.

RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) pitched his first bullpen session Wednesday since being injured Sept. 13. “I‘m reasonably confident that he’s going to be able to get in a game here before the season’s over,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “When, I‘m not sure, but I know he wants to get back and pitch some games before it’s all said and done.”