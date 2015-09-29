Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray will has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Angels because of tightness in his left hip and has been shut down of the season. He finished 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA. He’ll be replaced Wednesday by LHP Barry Zito.

RHP Chris Bassitt will start Tuesday against the Angels. Bassitt is just 1-7 this season, but his ERA of 3.07 ranks seventh in the American League among pitchers with at least 75 innings pitched. He has faced the Angels once in his career, throwing two scoreless innings in relief earlier this season.

C Bryan Anderson made his first major league start at catcher Monday since Sept. 26, 2013 when playing for the White Sox. Anderson, who spent most of the season playing for the A’s Triple-A team in Nashville, went 1-for-3 Monday against the Angels.

LHP Felix Doubront gave up four runs on five hits and four walks in six innings Monday against the Angels, getting a no-decision. “I thought that was as well as he’s thrown the ball in quite some time,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Velocity looked better, he looked like he was sharper, more life on the ball. I thought he threw the ball really well.”