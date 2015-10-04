Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha seems to be closing out a miserable road trip on a decent note. He went 2-for-4 in Saturday’s extra-inning win, with a triple and a run. That performance came after Canha had gone 1-for-12 during the first four games of the road trip.

3B Danny Valencia went deep again Saturday night, hitting a three-run homer on his first at-bat. It came after Valencia’s two-run homer in the eighth broke a 2-2 tie on the way to a 4-2 win Friday night. Valencia has 18 home runs this season, with 11 of them coming in 46 games with the A’s since being claimed off waivers from Toronto.

LHP Drew Pomeranz might have to undergo postseason surgery, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Pomeranz, who was shut down for the season earlier in the week, has had recurring AC joint pain this season. He’ll seek a second opinion, the Chronicle said.

SS Marcus Semien hit his 15th home run of the season, and his fourth at Seattle’s Safeco Field, in Saturday’s 13th-inning win. Semien’s two-run shot drove in the winning runs. He also committed his 35th error, the most in the American League.

RHP Chris Bassitt is scheduled to be on the mound when the A’s wrap up their season on Sunday in Seattle. Bassitt will be making his third start and fourth appearance against the Mariners this year. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his first two starts against Seattle entering Sunday’s game.