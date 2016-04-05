FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Hurricane Harvey
#US MLB
April 5, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Sonny Gray was scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start because of food poisoning.

LHP Felix Doubront, Oakland’s No. 5 starter, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an injury to his left ulnar collateral ligament, and surgery is a possibility due to fibrous tearing, Paparesta said. Doubront will receive a second opinion on April 11 from Dr. Timothy Kremchek in Cincinnati.

OF Andrew Lambo was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, taking injured LHP Felix Doubront’s spot on the 25-man roster.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
