Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray was scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start because of food poisoning.

LHP Felix Doubront, Oakland’s No. 5 starter, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an injury to his left ulnar collateral ligament, and surgery is a possibility due to fibrous tearing, Paparesta said. Doubront will receive a second opinion on April 11 from Dr. Timothy Kremchek in Cincinnati.

OF Andrew Lambo was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, taking injured LHP Felix Doubront’s spot on the 25-man roster.