Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman contracted the flu Monday but is expected to start Thursday against the White Sox, Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Sonny Gray will start Wednesday against the White Sox after being scratched Monday with food poisoning or the flu.

LHP Rich Hill (0-1) made his first career Opening Day start Monday against the White Sox, replacing RHP Sonny Gray, who was scratched because of food poisoning. Hill, 36, made his fifth start in the past seven years, including four last year with the Red Sox. Making his A’s debut, Hill gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits over 2 2/3 innings in a 4-3 loss. Hill hit two batters, including RF Adam Eaton with his first pitch of the game, struck out three and walked one. “It was an honor to be able to have the opportunity to start on Opening Day,” he said. “Just solely falls on me, the inability to go deeper in the game for us to not come out on the top in that one.”

2B Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs on Monday in Oakland’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Lowrie is a career-best .311 hitter (136-for-438) in the month of April. He had a two-run single in the Athletics’ three-run third inning.

OF Andrew Lambo was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville before Oakland’s season-opening loss to the White Sox. Lambo, who hit .333 with two home runs and five RBIs in 25 games in spring training, was optioned to Nashville on Saturday. Lambo, 27, hit .040 (1-for-25) in 20 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He went on the disabled list May 6 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and missed the rest of the season. Lambo took the roster spot of LHP Felix Doubront, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an injury to his left elbow.