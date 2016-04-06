Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman contracted the flu Monday but is expected to start Thursday against the White Sox, Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Kendall Graveman came down with the flu Monday night but is still expected to make his scheduled start Thursday against the White Sox. “From what I understand he’s going to be OK to start Thursday,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “But he had a little bit of a tough night last night.”

C Josh Phegley went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice Tuesday night in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox, his former team. Phegley made his first start of the season. He hit an opposite-field single to right in the third inning, beating the shift. Then in the fifth he drilled a leadoff double.

RHP Sonny Gray will start on Wednesday night against the White Sox after being scratched Monday with what was initially thought to be food poisoning but might have been the flu. “I‘m not sure if it was food poisoning or not,” Gray said Tuesday. “That’s just kind of what we thought it was. Looking back, a lot of guys have been getting sick in the last week or so. Another guy’s sick today, same thing. Vomiting and everything.” Gray said he felt “much better” Tuesday but had no problem waiting another day to make his 2016 debut. “In the grand scheme of it, it was a game, and I’ll be able to take the mound again tomorrow and get a full day in today and be out there,” Gray said. “I‘m pretty excited to get out there tomorrow.”

SS Marcus Semien went 2-for-3 Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, his former team. Semien extended his streak of reaching base safely to 25 games, dating to Sept. 6, 2015. He’s batting .400 (2-for-5) for the season.

RHP Chris Bassitt faced his former White Sox team for the first time Tuesday night and allowed four runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four, walked two and got a no-decision in the A’s 5-4 loss. Bassitt was one of four players who came to the A’s from the White Sox in a trade for right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Dec. 9, 2014.C Josh Phegley and SS Marcus Semien, who started for the A’s on Tuesday, were also part of the deal. Bassitt pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth but couldn’t escape more trouble in the fifth. With two on and two outs, 3B Todd Frazier crushed Bassitt’s 0-2 curveball into the left-field seats. “He’s one of the best bad-ball hitters in the game,” Bassitt said of Frazier. “I’ve made a lot worse pitches than I did there, and he made me pay for it.”

OF Coco Crisp made his first start of the season Tuesday against the White Sox, replacing Billy Burns in center field, and went 1-for-5 with a double in a 5-4 loss. Crisp pinch ran then walked in his only at-bat Monday against Chicago. “Coco had an injury free spring,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Tuesday’s game. “ He feels good. Everything he’s doing right now looks good, and I just don’t want him sitting around too long. I want everyone involved.” Melvin said he expects Crisp to get playing time in center and left field and at designated hitter.