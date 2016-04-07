Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman said he lost 12 pounds Monday night during a nasty bout of stomach flu but feels better and will make his scheduled start Thursday in the series finale against the White Sox. “I couldn’t have felt much worse, that’s for sure, ” Graveman said Wednesday. “I have a scale in my bathroom. It was about 12 pounds in six hours. I was down from 210 to 198. I don’t know the last time I’ve been under 200 pounds.” Graveman was back to 202 pounds Wednesday and hoped to be at least 205 for Thursday afternoon’s game.

INF/OF Mark Canha hit his and the Athletics’ first home run of the season Wednesday, a solo shot in the second inning of a 2-1 victory against the White Sox. Canha made it 2-0 in the second, sending LHP Carlos Rodon’s first-pitch fastball out to right field. “I think in my first start that was one of the things I could have done a better job was being ready for that first pitch,” Canha said. “So I told myself to be aggressive today, which is my game normally.”

RHP Sonny Gray pitched seven solid innings Wednesday night, giving up one run on three hits in a 2-1 victory against the White Sox. Gray had been scratched from his scheduled Opening Night start against the White Sox on Monday because of what he believed was either a nasty flu bug or food poisoning that put him in the emergency room for a few hours that morning. Gray finally took the mound Wednesday, leading the A’s to their first victory of the season. He struck out five, walked four and threw 97 pitches. “I felt OK,” Gray said. “Definitely didn’t have my best stuff tonight.”

RHP Henderson Alvarez, a former National League All-Star, threw to hitters Wednesday for the first time since undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery on July 28. Alvarez, who signed with the A’s as a free agent on Dec. 28, threw around 25 pitches before Oakland’s game and used all his pitches. He will throw another simulated game Sunday. Manager Bob Melvin said Alvarez looked really good and that he expects him to make his A’s debut in late May “if nothing goes wrong.” Alvarez, who threw a no-hitter for Miami in 2013, said his goal is to get back to the big leagues as quickly as possible. “I‘m very happy,” Alvarez said. “Very happy to get that rhythm and pick up where I left off.”

LHP Eric Surkamp will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday to start that night against the Mariners in Seattle, manager Bob Melvin said. Surkamp will pitch in place of LHP Felix Doubront, who went on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an injury to his left elbow. Surkamp went 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six spring training appearances and had a strong outing against the Giants in Oakland’s final exhibition game, taking over in the second inning for Doubront, who had to leave the game. “We have some options, but certainly the way he’s pitched, we’ll try to ride that confidence,” Melvin said. Surkamp, who was drafted in the sixth round by San Francisco in 2012, is 4-3 with a 6.47 ERA in 43 major league appearances, including seven starts.

RHP Ryan Madson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save with the Athletics on Wednesday night in a 2-1 victory against the White Sox. Closer Sean Doolittle, who pitched in each of the previous two games, was unavailable, so Madson filled in. He extended his regular-season scoreless streak to 14 games and 13 innings.