Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (0-1) took the loss Thursday despite a solid effort. He gave up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out four.

INF Jed Lowrie served as designated Thursday to give him a partial day off. He later entered the game at shortstop and finished 0-for-4.

LHP Sean Doolittle remains the Athletics’ closer despite RHP Ryan Madson earning the save Wednesday night. “We sat down and discussed roles,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Ideally it would be (John) Axford in the seventh, (Ryan) Madson in the eighth and Doolittle in the ninth. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to make adjustments.”