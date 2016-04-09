Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He’s recovering from March 2016 right elbow surgery.

LHP Eric Surkamp, making his A’s debut, allowed two runs off four hits over 4 1/3 innings Friday night. Both runs came in the fourth inning, which included a solo shot from Seattle rookie 1B Dae-Ho Lee.

SS Marcus Semien has hit the ball well at Safeco Field over his career, but he really struggled Friday night. He struck out in each of his first two at-bats, stranding four runners on base, then popped out weakly to third base in the seventh.

LHP Rich Hill is scheduled to make his second start of the season Saturday after being a late fill-in for RHP Sonny Gray (food poisoning) on Opening Day. Hill pitched 2 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, two earned, off three hits and taking the loss against the White Sox.

2B Jed Lowrie had a rough night with the glove Friday. He had two errors in the first five innings.

RF Chris Coghlan has made quite an impression during his first week with the A‘s. He added two more hits Friday night, including the go-ahead solo homer in the top of the ninth. His shot to right field broke a 2-2 and held up as the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Seattle. Coghlan is now 4-for-10 on the season.

RF Andrew Lambo was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Lambo had been recalled April 4 from Triple-A Nashville before Oakland’s season-opening loss to the White Sox.

DH Josh Reddick hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot in Friday’s fifth inning. Reddick went 2-for-3 in the win over Seattle.