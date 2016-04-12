Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Eric Sogard (strained neck) began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Monday, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run in a 10-5 loss to Lancaster. Sogard still has options remaining, and it is possible that the A’s will send him to Triple-A Nashville when he comes off the disabled list.

RHP Sonny Gray (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to the Angels on Monday night. He struck out six and walked three. Gray gave up all three runs in the sixth inning, which included a two-run homer by CF Mike Trout. “There in the sixth, it was three pitches and they got three runs,” Gray said. “They came back through the order a third time and were a little more aggressive. (Daniel) Nava put a good swing on that pitch, and Trout was the dagger for us. We couldn’t come back. I thought it was a good sinker, but it sunk a little too much and went right to his barrel. You can make good pitches and guys like Trout can do some damage.”

OF Coco Crisp made his third straight start in center field Monday against the Angels but will likely get a day off Tuesday with Billy Burns taking his place, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

OF Coco Crisp made his third consecutive start in center field Monday against the Angels but likely will get a day off Tuesday with Billy Burns taking his place, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Melvin wants to keep Crisp’s hot bat in the lineup as much as possible but also wants to keep him healthy. Crisp appeared in only 44 games last season, battling injuries and batting .175. “Early on, three in a row I think is enough,” Melvin said. Crisp went 2-for-5 against the Angels on Monday and hit his first triple since Aug. 9, 2014, vs. the Mets.

LHP Felix Doubront will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Tuesday in Cincinnati, where he was examined Monday by Dr. Timothy Kremchek. Doubront won the No. 5 starter’s job but was injured in his final spring appearance.

LHP Felix Doubront will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Tuesday in Cincinnati.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-3 with a double and was walked intentionally in a 4-1 loss to the Angels on Monday night. Reddick is off to a strong start, hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two home runs. He had his second multi-hit game of the season.