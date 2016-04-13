Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman allowed one run on four hits over six innings but got a no-decision Tuesday as the A’s blew a 4-1 lead and lost 5-4 to the Angels. Graveman struck out three and walked two. “Pitched well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Graveman. “Looked a little spotty to begin with but made pitches when he had to. Got his pitch count a little bit up in the middle innings but ended up giving us six innings, and we turned it over to our three best guys. We feel good about that.”

INF Eric Sogard (strained neck) went 2-for-4 Monday for Class A Stockton in his first rehab game, then worked out Tuesday in Oakland. He will play for Stockton again Wednesday. “I‘m feeling much better, absolutely,” Sogard said. Sogard likely will continue his rehab assignment after Wednesday’s game with Triple-A Nashville.

SS Marcus Semien hit two solo home runs Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. He hit a leadoff homer in the second inning and a two-out homer in the seventh, both off Angels LHP Hector Santiago. It was the second career two-homer game for Semien, who has three home runs this season. “It felt great tonight,” Semien said of his swing. “I just want to keep consistent with barreling up baseballs, not necessarily hit home runs. If it happens, it happens. I want to do better with runners on base and maybe blow some innings open that way.” Semien hit a career-high 15 home runs last season, his first with the A‘s.

CF Billy Burns returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels after missing three consecutive starts. He went 2-for-3, scored two runs and stole two bases in Oakland’s 5-4 loss. Burns started most of last season as a rookie for the A‘s, but Coco Crisp appears to have regained starting job in center field with a healthy and hot start to the season. Crisp started the previous three games.

DH Billy Butler started Tuesday for the first time since April 6, a span of five games. Butler appeared in 151 games last season and hit .251. Now it appears as if he will play primarily against left-handed pitchers. Butler went 0-for-4 and hit into a double play with two runners on base in the first inning of a 5-4 loss to the Angels.

LHP Sean Doolittle (1-2) gave up a two-run homer to Angels C Geovany Soto in the top of the ninth inning and took the loss as the A’s fell 5-4. “I’ll be here for a while tonight looking to see if there’s a pattern,” Doolittle said. “I‘m going watch some video and see what adjustments I can make. I just feel like I’ve been a little inconsistent. I feel like the stuff is there. The execution has just not been as consistent as I need it to be. It is early in the season, but that’s twice already. I feel like it’s in there, but I have to be better, I have to be more consistent.” Doolittle has a 5.79 ERA, and he has given up two home runs.

LHP Felix Doubront underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Tuesday in Cincinnati. The typical recovery time is 12 to 18 months.