Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Eric Sogard, who had been on a rehab stint with Class A Stockton for a strained neck, re-aggravated a left knee injury Wednesday and had an MRI on Thursday. Results are pending. “It was bothering him a while during spring,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s game against Kansas City. “When you go get an MRI, it means we’re concerned about it.”

INF Eric Sogard, who is on the disabled list with a strained neck and had been on a rehab stint with Class A Stockton, aggravated his left knee Wednesday and had an MRI on Thursday. “It was bothering him a while during spring,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s game against Kansas City. “When you go get an MRI, it means we’re concerned about it.”

RHP Sonny Gray changed places with RHP Chris Bassitt in the rotation and will start Saturday against the Royals on his regular four days’ rest.

RHP Sonny Gray had been scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Royals, but he will trade places and face Kansas City on Saturday. Gray will pitch on his normal four days rest. Gray is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 11 strikeouts and seven walks over 13 1/3 innings for the A‘s, who had an off-day Thursday.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who hasn’t appeared in a game since undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery on July 28, had a 30-pitch simulated game Friday as he continued his comeback. “Really good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Alvarez’s session. “He really looks like he could be in a game the way he’s throwing.” The A’s have yet to decide when Alvarez will begin a rehab assignment, but they hope he’ll be ready to pitch for them in May.

C Stephen Vogt hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning, and went 3-for-4 with two runs Friday night in a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Vogt’s home run was his first since Aug. 30, 2015 against Arizona. He’s batting .273 with two RBIs and three extra-base hits.

RHP Ryan Madson, who pitched last season for the Royals, received his 2015 World Series Championship ring before the game from Yost. “It’s always special to give somebody something that they’ve worked their whole life to get,” Yost said.

RHP Ryan Madson received his 2015 World Series Championship ring on Friday from Kansas City manager Ned Yost before the A’s game against the Royals at the Coliseum. “It’s even more special because of absolutely how beautiful the ring is, and to share just a little moment of excitement over accomplishing something special. He was happy. I‘m glad he got it.” Madson went 1-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 68 relief appearances during the regular season for Kansas City. In the postseason, he made nine appearances, allowing five runs over 8 1/3 innings. He went 2-0 with two holds and a blown save.

LHP Rich Hill (1-2) gave up only three runs on nine hits but lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his third start of the season, Friday night in a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. He struck out six, walked three and left after throwing 106 pitches. Hill lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his A’s debut, losing to the White Sox, but he gave up one run and struck out 10 over six innings in a bounce-back victory against Seattle. “They did a good job of hitting the breaking ball and fouled off a lot of good pitches,” Hill said. “The two walks in the first came back to bite me. If we have to go to the bullpen in the fifth inning, I‘m not doing my job.”