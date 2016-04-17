FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 17, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Eric Sogard said he expects to undergo left knee surgery that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

RHP Sonny Gray (2-1) allowed two runs -- only one of them earned -- on seven hits over six innings in a Saturday.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery) will throw a bullpen session Sunday.

1B Yonder Alonso snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a leadoff single in the second inning of a 5-3 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

RF Josh Reddick went hit a three-run homer in the first inning Saturday, sparking the A’s to a 5-3 victory against the Kansas City Royals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.