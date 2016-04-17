Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Eric Sogard said he expects to undergo left knee surgery that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

RHP Sonny Gray (2-1) allowed two runs -- only one of them earned -- on seven hits over six innings in a Saturday.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery) will throw a bullpen session Sunday.

1B Yonder Alonso snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a leadoff single in the second inning of a 5-3 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

RF Josh Reddick went hit a three-run homer in the first inning Saturday, sparking the A’s to a 5-3 victory against the Kansas City Royals.