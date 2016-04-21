Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman had one of his best performances Wednesday night, when he recorded a career-high eight strikeouts and tied a career high with 111 pitches. Graveman allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings and only permitted four baserunners after getting out of a bases loaded jam in the first. Graveman’s performance ended a six-game losing streak and was his first win since July 4. Graveman’s streak spanned his previous 10 starts and during those games, he had a 5.04 ERA and allowed opponents to bat .267. Graveman also had an at-bat in the fifth inning and using C Josh Phegley’s bat, he struck out on three pitches. “I didn’t show up to the park thinking I was going to get an at-bat,” Graveman said. “I haven’t stepped in the box in eight years. So it’s like hey you realize they kill the DH and you want to get deep into ballgames. So to get an at-bat there was big because that means I was still in the game.” Graveman was the first pitcher to bat at the current Yankee Stadium and the first to do so in New York since Sean Henn for the Yankees on July 22, 2007. He was the first visiting pitcher to get an at-bat in New York since John Wetteland on Aug. 16, 1997 for the Texas Rangers.

INF/OF Mark Canha will start Thursday against the Yankees. Canha had the winning hit in the 11th inning on Tuesday.

3B Danny Valencia exited Wednesday’s game with a strained left hamstring. Manager Bob Melvin was not sure the severity of the injury and said Valencia will not play Thursday. Valenica was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning when he attempted to score on a fly ball to left field by 1B Yonder Alonso.

INF Eric Sogard underwent knee surgery Wednesday after getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in Florida. He is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks. Sogard has been on the disabled list for a strained neck but also injured his knee while rehabbing.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery) began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton Wednesday night. He was scheduled to throw three innings or 45 pitches and Alvarez wound up throwing 30 in three innings at Visalia. Alvarez faced 10 hitters and allowed one run and three hits. He struck out one without a walk and threw 21 strikes. After the outing, Alvarez threw 15 more pitches in a bullpen session.

LHP Rich Hill will make his fourth start for Oakland in Thursday’s series finale at New York and will look to continue his recent run of strikeouts. In his first 13 innings for Oakland, Hill has 19 strikeouts in 13 innings. Over the last 86 innings, spanning four years, Hill has 115 strikeouts (13.15 per nine innings). Hill’s last outing was last Friday when he allowed three runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Kansas City Royals. Hill is 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA in 10 career appearances against the Yankees.