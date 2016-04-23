Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Tyler Landendorf is a possible replacement on Oakland’s active roster for 3B Danny Valencia, who is headed to the disabled list. Landendorf made Oakland’s Opening Day roster last season but only played a total of 33 games in 2015 due to injuries. Ladendorf can be used at virtually all infield and outfield positions and is batting .240 in 12 games for Triple-A Nashville this season.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was recalled by the A’s from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

3B Danny Valencia missed Thursday’s game due to a strained left hamstring and had it treated before the game. After Thursday’s game, manager Bob Melvin said Valencia would be placed on the disabled list. Valencia was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning Wednesday when he attempted to score on a fly ball to left field by 1B Yonder Alonso.

3B Danny Valencia was put on the disabled list on Friday because of a strained left hamstring.

INF Eric Sogard’s left knee surgery on Wednesday consisted of Dr. James Andrews removing loose bodies from the knee. Sogard is expected to be sidelined for six to six eight weeks. He has been on the disabled list for a strained neck, but he injured his knee while rehabbing.

RHP Sonny Gray will make his fourth start Friday when the Athletics open their series with the Blue Jays. Gray last pitched Saturday against Kansas City, when he allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings of a 5-3 win. Gray is 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in 13 career April starts and 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery in July 2015) will continue his rehab assignment Monday when he pitches for Triple-A Nashville. Alvarez started his rehab assignment Wednesday when he threw 30 pitches over three innings for Class A Stockton and 15 more pitches in the bullpen. Manager Bob Melvin said Alvarez’s next rehab start will be the same length and pitch count.

LHP Rich Hill reached double digits in strikeouts for the 10th time in his career Thursday when he struck out 10 over six innings at Yankee Stadium. Hill came within one of his career high for strikeouts set June 7, 2007, when he was with the Chicago Cubs. Hill struck out seven of New York’s nine starters and highlighted his outing by fanning RF Carlos Beltran three times on curveballs to end innings.