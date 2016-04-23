Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was recalled by the A’s from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take the place of INF Danny Valencia (strained left hamstring) who was put on the disabled list on Friday retroactive to Thursday. He has played every position as a professional except pitcher, catcher and first base. He hit .364 with a home run and seven RBIs in 16 games at spring training before being assigned on option to Triple-A on March 21. He was batting .240 with one homer and two RBIs in 12 games at Nashville. He played 10 games in center field and two at shortstop. He left Nashville on a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-21 (.333), before being recalled.

3B Danny Valencia was put on the disabled list on Friday because of a strained left hamstring.

INF Danny Valencia (strained left hamstring) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He accompanied the team to Toronto and then went on to Oakland to have an MRI. INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take his place on the roster. “I want to get this done now; I don’t want to wait,” Valencia said. “I don’t think this is serious. It would take maybe seven days. But we can’t go with a short bench. I would be extremely upset if I‘m not back the exact day and in the lineup. That’s the goal.” The move is retroactive to Thursday. He is eligible to return on May 6.

RHP Sonny Gray allowed six hits, three walks and three runs while striking out a season-best seven in seven innings to improve his record to 3-1 in the 8-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has a quality start in all four of his starts this season. He is 10-2 in 14 career starts in April. In four career starts against Toronto, he has held the Blue Jays to three or fewer earned runs and is 2-1.

C Stephen Vogt was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday in the 8-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his third, three-hit game of the season and he has had multiple hits in four of his past seven games.

RHP Chris Bassitt will make his fourth start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Despite a 2.79 ERA, he has yet to be involved in a decision this season. He is 1-8 with a 3.42 ERA in 16 career starts with Oakland. He pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs while striking out five in a game the Athletics won 3-2 over the Kansas City Royals. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

INF/OF Chris Coghlan was 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the 8-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has a five-game hitting streak in which he is 5-for-17 (.294).