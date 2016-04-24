Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Mark Canha hit his third home run of the season in the first inning Saturday of the 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has four hits this season in 22 at-bats. His other hit is a single.

LHP Eric Surkamp will make his fourth start of the season Sunday in the finale of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed seven hits, three walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday and did not factor in the decision when the A’s defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 in 11 innings.

RHP Liam Hendriks hit Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, a former Athletics player, with a pitch in the sixth inning Saturday in the 9-3 loss to Toronto. Hendriks and Donaldson were teammates on the Blue Jays in 2015. Toronto LHP J.A. Happ hit OF/DH Khris Davis with a pitch in the top of the seventh and both dugouts received an umpires’ warning.

CF Billy Burns extended his hit streak to seven games after going 1-for-4 Saturday in the 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Burns is batting 9-for-30 (.300) on his streak. He has hit safely in 11 of his 13 starts this season. He has hit safely in each of his eight career games against Toronto.

RHP Chris Bassitt allowed a career-high nine hits over five innings in the 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He also equaled his career high with six earned runs allowed. “Not his best day, but probably not as bad as it looks, numbers-wise,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Said Bassitt: “I didn’t have my fastball all day long. It was a struggle from there on out. I had nothing today.”

DH/1B Billy Butler played first base for the first time Saturday in the 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and was 1-for-4 in a lineup that was adjusted to face Toronto LHP J.A. Happ. He did some pre-game work at first base with infield coach Ron Washington.