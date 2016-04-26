Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman will make his fourth start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He has allowed four or fewer hits in each of his first three starts. He won his most recent start, 5-2 over the Yankees in New York, to end a career-high six-game losing streak dating to last season when he allowed three hits, three walks and one run while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. He won in his only career appearance against the Tigers at Detroit June 2, 5-3, when he allowed eight hits, two walks and three runs in 6 innings. He struck out one.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf made his first appearance of the season Sunday when he started at second base in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 0-for-2 before leaving the game for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He was recalled from Triple-A Nashville Friday when INF Danny Valencia (hamstring) was put on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled by the A’s on Monday from Triple-A Nashville. Triggs, who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on March 13, was 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA with Nashville.

LHP Eric Surkamp gave up six earned runs over 4 2/3 innings in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. It is the highest total he has allowed in a start since he gave up seven against the Cincinnati Reds on July 23, 2013. He has failed to pitch at least six innings in 10 consecutive starts. “Tough lineup for him, a lot of good right-handed hitters with some power,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You get through one and there’s just as dangerous a one behind him.” Said Surkamp: “I actually felt today I was more on the glove than I had been my first couple of starts. I just got my (butt) kicked. That’s pretty much all there is to it. They’re a good lineup. You make mistakes, they’re going to make you pay for it. The middle of that order is probably the best in baseball. Just a tough lineup when you’re not on top of your game.”

LHP Eric Surkamp was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Surkamp started on Sunday and was battered for six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto.

INF/OF Chris Coghlan hit his fourth homer of the season in the seventh inning Sunday in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second homer of the three-game series and his third in his past four games. He has hit safely in six of his past seven games.

OF Josh Reddick hit his fourth homer of the season in the sixth inning Sunday in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 11th career homer against Toronto in 37 games. The only team he has homered against more is Texas. He has 12 career homers against the Rangers.