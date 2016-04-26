Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was roughed up by Detroit on Monday, surrendering six runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. “Kendall had some good stuff for awhile and then all of sudden, they scored in a hurry,” manager Bob Melvin said. He gave up three home runs, including a pair to Miguel Cabrera. He was coming off a fine performance against the New York Yankees, when allowed one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings while picking up his first win of the season.

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He pitched one scoreless inning in his major-league debut against Detroit. Triggs was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on March 13 and optioned to Nashville the next day. In the minors this season, he was 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA and held opponents to a .214 average. “Good to get him in a game and he has a nice clean inning,” manager Bob Melvin said of the reliever. “Not only is it a night to remember, it gives you some confidence going forward.”

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery in July 2015) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He threw two innings and allowed an unearned run on one hit and a hit batter.

LHP Eric Surkamp was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Surkamp was battered for six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto on Sunday. He’s 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and has suffered through control issues his last three starts, allowing 11 walks. He signed a minor-league deal with the A’s in December after spending much of last season with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate. Jesse Hahn, who has been starting in Nashville, is the most likely candidate to replace Surkamp in the rotation.

LHP Rich Hill has not made a start in his career against Detroit but that is scheduled to change on Tuesday. Hill has faced them in relief 13 times, going 0-0 with a 6.10 ERA. Hill struck out 10 batters in his last start against the New York Yankees on Thursday. He’s 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his two road starts this season.

2B Jed Lowrie had two singles on Monday, his seventh multi-hit game of the month. That raised his average to .304. Lowrie batted in the cleanup spot, even though he doesn’t have a home run. He’s hitting .440 on the current road trip.