Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
April 28, 2016

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Sean Manaea will make his major league debut when he starts Friday against Houston, Melvin announced. The 24-year-old Manaea was dominant in three Triple-A starts at Nashville, going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

RHP Andrew Triggs was optioned Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, two days after he was called up. In his major league debut Monday, he threw a perfect inning.

C/OF Matt McBride had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville and RHP Andrew Triggs was optioned to the same team. “It’s always nice to have a third catcher,” manager Bob Melvin said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
