Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea will make his major league debut when he starts Friday’s game against Houston, manager Bob Melvin announced Wednesday. The 24-year-old Manaea has been dominant in three Triple-A starts at Nashville, going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He has 21 strikeouts in 18 innings. The other option for the start was Jesse Hahn but he has a blister issue. However, Manaea’s insertion into the rotation isn’t a one-game audition. “Once you bring up a guy like that, you’re looking more for the long haul,” Melvin said.

RHP Andrew Triggs was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Triggs had an impressive major league debut during his two-day stint with Oakland, pitching a scoreless inning against the Tigers on Monday. The 27-year-old is 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six relief appearances with the Sounds this season. He’ll likely get another chance to pitch in the big leagues in the coming months.

C/OF Matt McBride had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, though his stay could be a short one. He’ll likely get sent back down when Sean Manaea gets called up to start Friday’s game against Houston. He was batting .188 with a home run and three RBI in 11 Triple-A games. “It’s always nice to have a third catcher,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We felt like the bullpen was in good enough shape to get another position player here.”

RHP Sonny Gray endured the shortest start of his four-year career Wednesday. He gave up four runs on two hits while walking four and hitting a batter in two innings at Detroit. Gray had gone at least six innings in his four starts this year. He pitched two innings of relief on July 19, 2013, but his shortest previous start was three innings against the Chicago White Sox last September. “I just didn’t want to risk sending him out there again,” manager Bob Melvin said.

LHP Felix Doubront was placed on the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Doubront underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month and will miss the season. The 28-year-old Doubront made eight starts for the A’s last season among 11 appearances, going 2-2 with a 5.81 ERA. He also made four starts for Toronto a year ago.