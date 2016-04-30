Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville before Friday’s game.

RHP Henderson Alvarez makes a rehab start for Class A Stockton on Sunday and is expected to throw 60 pitches or four innings.

RHP Jesse Hahn will be recalled from Nashville to make Saturday’s start. Manager Bob Melvin announced that LHP Rich Hill will start Sunday, followed by RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Sonny Gray.

RHP Chris Bassitt was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right elbow strain. A MRI was performed on the elbow, with results to come.

OF Sam Fuld was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday.