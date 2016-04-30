FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 30, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville before Friday’s game.

RHP Henderson Alvarez makes a rehab start for Class A Stockton on Sunday and is expected to throw 60 pitches or four innings.

RHP Jesse Hahn will be recalled from Nashville to make Saturday’s start. Manager Bob Melvin announced that LHP Rich Hill will start Sunday, followed by RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Sonny Gray.

RHP Chris Bassitt was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right elbow strain. A MRI was performed on the elbow, with results to come.

OF Sam Fuld was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.