Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville before Friday’s game.

INF Danny Valencia (left hamstring) appears to be ready to rejoin the A’s after his stint on the DL is over. He’s eligible to come off May 6. They didn’t need his power on Friday night but he’ll be needed moving forward.

RHP Henderson Alvarez is on schedule to join the A’s in mid-May. He’s slated to pitch for Single-A Stockton in Modesto on Saturday. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’ll throw about 60 pitches or four innings.

RHP Jesse Hahn will be recalled from Nashville to make Saturday’s start. Manager Bob Melvin announced that LHP Rich Hill will start Sunday, followed by RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Sonny Gray.

RHP Jesse Hahn had a blister problem leading up to his recall and had to show the problem cleared up before getting the call to start Saturday. “He did a great job for us last year but had a tough spring,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He had to work his way back and he has. In the spring his sinker was not really sinking, though that might have been a product of the environment.”

RHP Chris Bassitt went on the disabled list with a right elbow strain. The decision was made to place him on the DL even before MRI results came in. “He really got the opportunity last year and he pitched well for us,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s a talented guy. Hopefully we get him back sooner than later.”

OF Sam Fuld will likely miss the season after the A’s announced he would undergo left shoulder surgery sometime in May. Fuld tried to strength it so he could avoid surgery but it continued to plague him. His playing time was going to be limited as it was, spelling Coco Crisp in left field.