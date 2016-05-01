FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US MLB
May 1, 2016 / 11:28 PM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Danny Valencia (left hamstring) is on track to rejoin the A’s when they head to Baltimore to open a series on Friday, May 6. He’s expected to make three rehab starts this week. His power will be needed moving forward.

INF Eric Sogard (sore neck) is continuing his rehab. With Marcus Semien at shortstop, Jed Lowrie at second base and Danny Valencia set to return, there’s no hurry to rush Sogard.

A’s RHP Chris Bassitt has a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, which was revealed by a MRI exam performed Friday. The diagnosis could lead to season-ending surgery. Bassitt is going to Cincinnati for a second opinion.

INF Billy Butler has 37 official at bats against Astros’ Doug Fister, the most of any A’s player. He hits .297 against Fister, with five RBIs. Butler has yet to play in the series, but Sunday seems like his best chance.

