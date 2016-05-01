Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Danny Valencia (left hamstring) is on track to rejoin the A’s when they head to Baltimore to open a series on Friday, May 6. He’s expected to make three rehab starts this week. His power will be needed moving forward.

INF Eric Sogard (sore neck) is continuing his rehab. With Marcus Semien at shortstop, Jed Lowrie at second base and Danny Valencia set to return, there’s no hurry to rush Sogard.

A’s RHP Chris Bassitt has a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, which was revealed by a MRI exam performed Friday. The diagnosis could lead to season-ending surgery. Bassitt is going to Cincinnati for a second opinion.

INF Billy Butler has 37 official at bats against Astros’ Doug Fister, the most of any A’s player. He hits .297 against Fister, with five RBIs. Butler has yet to play in the series, but Sunday seems like his best chance.