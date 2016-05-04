Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (1-3) gave up four runs over 6 1/3 innings in Oakland’s 4-3 loss to Seattle on Monday. He yielded 10 hits, matching his career high set in his previous start when he allowed six runs and a career-high-tying three home runs over 4 2/3 innings in a 7-3 loss to Detroit. Graveman struck out six and walked one Monday. “He kept us in the game,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We scored a couple runs to get back in it, but it is a difficult lineup with all the lefties they have.” Graveman has allowed 10 runs in his past 11 innings over his past two starts after giving up four runs in 17 2/3 innings in his first three starts.

INF/OF Mark Canha started at third base for the first time in his major league career. He made two substitute appearances at third this season and one last season, and he made 28 starts at third in the minor leagues. This year, he has started in left field and right field as well as at first base and designated hitter. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Canha works really hard on his defense. “Made a really good play (at third base) the other day in Detroit, a diving play in the hole between short and third. He’s a guy that’s prepared for any spot we put him in. ... Less the middle of the diamond, he can play just about anywhere, so we’re comfortable with Mark (at third base) and certainly comfortable with the fact he prepares for every position that he potentially has to play.”

INF Danny Valencia (strained left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Monday, going 0-for-3. He is expected to rejoin the A’s when they head to Baltimore to open a series on Friday.

C Stephen Vogt went 3-for-4 with a double on Monday in Oakland’s 4-3 loss to Seattle. He is batting .315 (17-for-54) with three home runs and five RBIs over his past 14 games. He had his sixth multi-hit game of the season and third three-hit game.

LF Khris Davis hit a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh in Oakland’s 4-3 loss to Seattle on Monday. After an ice-cold start for his new team this season, the former Milwaukee Brewer now has five home runs, all in the past 13 games. “He’s got such great power,” A’s C Stephen Vogt said of Davis. “He’s going to be big for us in the middle of the order all year. He got his pitch twice and didn’t miss it. It’s fun to watch him hit the ball a long way.” The home runs were Davis’ first at the Oakland Coliseum since coming to the A’s in an offseason trade. The two-homer game was the seventh of his career and first with Oakland.

2B Jed Lowrie was out of the starting lineup Monday against Seattle to rest a sore calf. “I just want to stay ahead of it so we don’t have to be in a position where we have to give him two or three days off in a row,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Lowrie pinch-hit with two outs and two on in the ninth and struck out to end the Athletics’ 4-3 loss.